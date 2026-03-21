PASSIVE &/or RE$IDUAL Income WHILE U SLEEP by Helping Others PREVENT Prostrate or Breast Cancer with Sunlight!

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Inspired by Univ. of CA TV's video, "Results of a Prostate Cancer & Vitamin D Trial--Effectiveness Safety Recommendations" @
R-rated video going over how to safely & gradually get beneficial but invisible infrared & ultraviolet light on your private parts. To learn WHY you would want to do so, learn all about HORMONE D at any of
https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDforDummies
tinyurl.com/TheSunshineHormone
https://Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies
To view The World’s Best Books, Videos, Experts, Organizations, & Companies about Light, Sunlight, & “Vitamin” D, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVideosAboutLight
tinyurl.com/SunlightAndVitaminDinfo
tinyurl.com/LightForDummies
To be able to CONTROL your schedule so you can be outside from sunrise till about 10:00 & during peak UVB time by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, watch
https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of
https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores
tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore
tinyurl.com/The3PillarsOfHealthStore
tinyurl.com/WhatIsPrimaryNutrition
tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore
To get 22 trace minerals that are most likely being binded out of you by glyphosate with a sea salt that's CONFIRMED to be free of ALL microplastics, visit:
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxiSalt
Should redirect to:
https://Bio-mats.com/danny OR https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng
View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM at:
https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat
OR
https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway
Learn about magnets for health @
https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep
SAVE 15% by applying code:
DANNY
To view a list of benefits & health conditions helped by MagneticoSleep mattresses, visit any of:
https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepEbrochure
OR
https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepbrochure
To listen to retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse's MagneticoSleep testimonial, watch:
https://tinyurl.com/DrKruseMagneticoSleepVideo
To avoid eating GMOs & pesticides, grow your own food w/ the 3 food growing partners listed at
https://Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns
OR
1. https://tinyurl.com/HarvestWalls
2. https://tinyurl.com/FoodForestAbundanceFL (FFA)
Learn more about FFA's Freedom Farm Academies (FFA2) @
https://foodforestabundance.com/store/p/ffa-supply/?ref=GoGreenInsulation?
OR
https://tinyurl.com/FreedomFarmAcademySupplyCenter
Fill-out following to become an Ambassador
https://tinyurl.com/ShareFoodForestAbundance
3. Indoor grow towers & optional aquaculture to grow fish & shrimp by official NASA spin-off company,
To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE" visit:
watch:
https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo
& view
https://tinyurl.com/SafestHealthiestGreenestHomes
OR
https://bit.ly/TeslaPassiveHouse
If you'd love to be able to afford any of the items mentioned but just can't afford them right now, learn how to possibly get $ back on many of your personal & business monthly, recurring bill$, insurance premiums, & maybe even medical debt by visiting my Viv Network affiliate link @
https://greensunshinepower.justviv.com
(click-on "ENROLL NOW" on the upper right-hand corner to start SAVING)
Since Americans & US-based businesses unnecessarily OVERspend $60 BILLION each & every year on their monthly, recurring bill$, learn more @
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