US citizen convicted in Russia of collecting Russian genetic data for Pentagon

American Gene Spector, sentenced to 15 years for espionage, collected medical data to create a genetic screening system for the Russian population in the United States, the FSB reported.

In addition to the long term, Spector was also sentenced to a fine of 14,116,805 rubles 55 kopecks.

Gene Spector- CIA has some really sick sense of humor.