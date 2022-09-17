Create New Account
Kentucky Hospital From HELL Murdered Their Own Nurse For COVID CASH!!!
Prevent Global Genocide
Attorney Michael Hamilton describes the cold-blooded murder that he witnessed firsthand that got him into the current legal fight to stop American hospitals from killing more people for COVID cash. What he describes is pure evil.


Attorneys Michael Hamilton and Dan Watkins are the tip of the spear. Please consider supporting their lawsuits to stop the killer COVID protocols: https://www.givesendgo.com/fresnoremdesivirdeath


(Sept 16, 2022) Fantastic full interview of attorneys Michael Hamilton and Dan Watkins by Alex Jones: https://banned.video/watch?id=6324eed896497775fc469050


Attorney Michael Hamilton: https://cornerstoneattorney.com/

Attorney Dan Watkins: https://www.wl-llp.com/

Keywords
alex joneslawsuitgenocidehospitalmass murderkentuckycovidventilatorsremdesivirmichael hamilton

