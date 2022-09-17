Kentucky Hospital From HELL Murdered Their Own Nurse For COVID CASH!!!

Attorney Michael Hamilton describes the cold-blooded murder that he witnessed firsthand that got him into the current legal fight to stop American hospitals from killing more people for COVID cash. What he describes is pure evil.
Attorneys Michael Hamilton and Dan Watkins are the tip of the spear. Please consider supporting their lawsuits to stop the killer COVID protocols: https://www.givesendgo.com/fresnoremdesivirdeath
(Sept 16, 2022) Fantastic full interview of attorneys Michael Hamilton and Dan Watkins by Alex Jones: https://banned.video/watch?id=6324eed896497775fc469050
Attorney Michael Hamilton: https://cornerstoneattorney.com/
Attorney Dan Watkins: https://www.wl-llp.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.