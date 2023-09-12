WE will NEVER FORGET. Tulsi Gabbard.
Why isn't Biden here in NYC at Ground Zero? Perhaps because he wants the American people to “move past” or forget about this attack, who carried it out & why. They’d rather us focus on new, bigger, more lucrative wars. But we are not sheep. We will #NeverForget
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.