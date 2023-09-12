Create New Account
WE will NEVER FORGET.
GalacticStorm
Published 16 hours ago

WE will NEVER FORGET.  Tulsi Gabbard.


Why isn't Biden here in NYC at Ground Zero? Perhaps because he wants the American people to “move past” or forget about this attack, who carried it out & why. They’d rather us focus on new, bigger, more lucrative wars. But we are not sheep. We will #NeverForget

tulsi gabbard9 11where is buyden

