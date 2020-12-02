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The "DEEP STATE" is EXTERESTRIAL / ALIEN / NON HUMAN! Do You Get It!
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270 views • December 02, 2020
You Can't Fight What You Can't See! Some of us can see the Enemy plain as daylight. The Gnostics and the Cathars told about these beings thousands of years ago. Here's the link: Now Make Your Choice, either way you gonna have to fight! https://bit.ly/37qrE1S Your first weapon is knowledge! We are living in a prison called Earth, controlled and orchestrated by a ruling elite under a plan to extinguish human life. By the year 2030 the human population could be reduced to only 500 million. We can fight back if we KNOW THE ENEMY and unite before it's too late!
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