EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden And CCP Created COVID-19 And Made Billions
Published 14 hours ago

Mike McCormick, a whistleblower who used to be Joe Biden’s stenographer, joins Chase Geiser and Harrison Smith live to break down how Joe Biden and the CCP created the COVID-19 virus and profited massively from it.

