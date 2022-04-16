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Ask and it Will be Given to You...
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21 views • April 16, 2022
Many people take this verse and think it means that God is their wish maker. However, they ignore all the other verses that say "If you ask according to God's will He will give it to you." or "If you prayer for selfish things God will not hear your prayers."
As always people only hear what they want to hear.
For more truth: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
As always people only hear what they want to hear.
For more truth: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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