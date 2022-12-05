Glenn 1 reason Elon Musk’s Twitter Files are DISTURBING

Glenn Beck





Dec 5, 2022

The information Elon Musk handed over to journalist Matt Taibbi concerning Twitter corruption during the 2020 election season — which has now become known as the ‘Twitter Files’ — probably isn’t shocking to conservatives. After all, we already knew most of the information a LONG time ago, even if the mainstream media refused to accept the facts. But there is one, big takeaway from the Twitter Files that you should recognize. In this clip, Glenn reveals what he believes is the 1 reason this information drop is truly ‘disturbing.’





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mV4_E21v6Ok