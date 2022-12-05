Create New Account
Glenn 1 reason Elon Musk’s Twitter Files are DISTURBING
High Hopes
Glenn Beck


Dec 5, 2022

The information Elon Musk handed over to journalist Matt Taibbi concerning Twitter corruption during the 2020 election season — which has now become known as the ‘Twitter Files’ — probably isn’t shocking to conservatives. After all, we already knew most of the information a LONG time ago, even if the mainstream media refused to accept the facts. But there is one, big takeaway from the Twitter Files that you should recognize. In this clip, Glenn reveals what he believes is the 1 reason this information drop is truly ‘disturbing.’


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mV4_E21v6Ok

current eventscorruptiontwitter2020 electionglenn beckelon muskdisturbingmatt taibbitwitter files

