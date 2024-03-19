Nimrod erects a tower.

2Thess lesson #61; Within Genesis chapters 10 & 11 we see the foundational pieces that Nimrod built so that the evil empire of Babylon would arise and dominate the early formation of civilization. The seed of Satan was the first Nephilim to come forth out of the flood and he established man-made religion, dark arts and wicked rituals that still influence people today!
