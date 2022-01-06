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Dave rips Her a new one. Nice Nazi uniform she is wearing for the news conference by the way. They have ruined New York. Go Dave ! Tell it like it is
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60 views • January 06, 2022
I am so glad I am not in NY right now. The crime is out of control. The politician are all corrupt. Bring Rudy back ! I remember what it was like before and after Rudy. He cleaned up the crime in the city. Did a great job. Now you have that idiot Bellasio running things. And look how bad things are now. Today is Jan 6 and I am watching CNN with the sound off. Total BS. I can hardly wait for them to be taken down and all those Cabal newscasters arrested for Treason. Let's start with Anderson Cooper, then Don Lemon, and how about Potato Head next ?
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