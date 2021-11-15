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"I Will Make It A Desolation" - The Scattering Of Babylon The Great [JER. 8 & 9] [SEVERE JUDGEMENT]
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60 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophecy given 03/ 24/ 2021: America will be totally destroyed and those who receive their life as a prize (survivors) will be scattered to live out their days in lament. Mirror judgement of Israel for hard-heartedness, lack of repentance and sin. Mystery Babylon has been revealed and because she hates repentance she will not receive mercy. Please begin to study these things for yourself and share with those who are living in denial: Jeremiah 8, 9, 23, 50 and 51. Isaiah 9 and 13. Ezekiel 2, 3, 13. Revelation 17 and 18.
Read also Leviticus 17, 18 and 19 in your favorite translation and try to count how many of the moral laws of God are broken DAILY by the citizens of Mystery Babylon. If The Lord can point out these things to me during study, it is only right that I point them out to others.
Referenced links can be found below:
WRATH FOR AMERICA SPECIFICALLY (Blog): https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/07/the-slavery-chronicles-pt-3-june-7th-2019/
BLOOD TO DRINK (Video on horrible satanic practices of USA): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hAKmsthofOY
BLOOD TO DRINK (Blog): https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/29/4150/
COCKATRICE (Video of release of poison as judgement to USA): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SSEwaRHsvNM
COCKATRICE: (Blog): https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/15/a-cockatrice-will-pursue-them-november-3-4-2020/
ASCENDANCY (Video of rise of Russia and coming irrelevance of USA): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8kunW-2jCng
ASCENDANCY (Blog): https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/13/ascendancy-november-13-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
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PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophecy given 03/ 24/ 2021: America will be totally destroyed and those who receive their life as a prize (survivors) will be scattered to live out their days in lament. Mirror judgement of Israel for hard-heartedness, lack of repentance and sin. Mystery Babylon has been revealed and because she hates repentance she will not receive mercy. Please begin to study these things for yourself and share with those who are living in denial: Jeremiah 8, 9, 23, 50 and 51. Isaiah 9 and 13. Ezekiel 2, 3, 13. Revelation 17 and 18.
Read also Leviticus 17, 18 and 19 in your favorite translation and try to count how many of the moral laws of God are broken DAILY by the citizens of Mystery Babylon. If The Lord can point out these things to me during study, it is only right that I point them out to others.
Referenced links can be found below:
WRATH FOR AMERICA SPECIFICALLY (Blog): https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/07/the-slavery-chronicles-pt-3-june-7th-2019/
BLOOD TO DRINK (Video on horrible satanic practices of USA): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hAKmsthofOY
BLOOD TO DRINK (Blog): https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/29/4150/
COCKATRICE (Video of release of poison as judgement to USA): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SSEwaRHsvNM
COCKATRICE: (Blog): https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/15/a-cockatrice-will-pursue-them-november-3-4-2020/
ASCENDANCY (Video of rise of Russia and coming irrelevance of USA): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8kunW-2jCng
ASCENDANCY (Blog): https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/13/ascendancy-november-13-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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