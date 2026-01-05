Alex Jones Full Show 5/1/26 Alex Jones Return

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FULL FRIDAY SHOW: ALEX JONES RETURNS! Less Than A Day After A Soros/Democrat Party-Run Court Order Shut Down Infowars, Alex Jones & Crew Return To The Airwaves With The Launch Of The Alex Jones Network! PLUS, Trump Tells Congress For The 30th Time The Iran War Is Over! Renowned Market Expert Dr. Kirk Elliott Joins Alex Jones To Drop Bombshell Insight On How The Iran Conflict Is Causing Long-Term Supply Chain Disruptions & Make Bold New Predictions On The Future Of The World Economy! FINALLY, Former DHS Special Agent & Podcast Host Myron Gaines Joins The Alex Jones Show In-Studio! THIS IS A MUST-WATCH/SHARE TRANSMISSION! — 5/1/26