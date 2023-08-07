https://gettr.com/post/p2njq63f5e9

08/02/2023 Aila on ‘Battlefront: Frontline with Dustin Faulkner’: Confucius Institute is probably one of the largest forms of CCP’s educational institutions on US soil. Although half of the institutes were closed by the US government, they still use these types of educational institutes including CSSA to conduct CCP’s propaganda activities here in the United States.





08/02/2023 小飞象做客《战场前线：与达斯汀·福克纳战斗在前线》节目：孔子学院或许是中共设在美国本土最大的教育机构之一。尽管半数孔子学院被美国政府关闭，中共现在仍在利用包括中国学生学者联合会等这类机构为其在美国的大外宣服务。



