Trump, Obama and the Coming New World Order-NOW THE END BEGINS-JAN 10 2025

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the world is preparing itself for some fairly extensive realignment, with president-elect Donald Trump stoking the fires of change. Did you know that there is a map that was created in 1942, called ‘The New World Moral Order’ map, and it’s based on statements made by then-president FDR. Statements like creating a New World Order after WWII came to a conclusion. And ever since that time, the world has been on an ever-narrowing collision course with the New World Order that’ll be led by Antichrist. Not only that, Trump was spotted chatting up New World Order poster boy Obama at Jimmy Carter’s funeral, remarking afterward what a great time he had talking with the ‘Leave The World Behind’ creator. Christian, deception is everywhere as Jesus warns it will be, and you’ll need to stay sharp in the confusion and chaos that Trump will bring in 2025. Irony will abound, and it’ll be exactly what you’re not expecting. On this episode, we bring you everything you need to know about where we are on the end times timeline.



