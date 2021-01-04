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New Year Vision to Possess the Kingdom
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106 views • January 04, 2021
Copyright © Prophet Doug Addison
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/new-year-vision-to-possess-the-kingdom/
"In this episode of Spirit Connection, I want to help you understand some of what happened in 2020 from a heavenly perspective so you’ll be ready to move into what God has for you in 2021!"
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/new-year-vision-to-possess-the-kingdom/
"In this episode of Spirit Connection, I want to help you understand some of what happened in 2020 from a heavenly perspective so you’ll be ready to move into what God has for you in 2021!"
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