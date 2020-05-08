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MSG & Aspartame: What Are They & What Are They Doing To Your Body?
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40 views • May 08, 2020
Aspartame is an artificial non-saccharide sweetener 200 times sweeter than sucrose, and is commonly used as a sugar substitute in foods and beverages. It is a methyl ester of the aspartic acid/phenylalanine dipeptide with the trade names, NutraSweet, Equal, and Canderel. Monosodium glutamate, also known as sodium glutamate, is the sodium salt of glutamic acid, one of the most abundant naturally occurring non-essential amino acids. While the FDA claims these items are "safe," what's the real story? The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani exposes what these ingredients actually are and what they are doing to us as consumers.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/msg-aspartame-what-are-they-what-are-they-doing-to-your-body/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/msg-aspartame-what-are-they-what-are-they-doing-to-your-body/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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