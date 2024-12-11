I've Travelled inside Syria-- Deposing Assad is a Mixed Bag

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bashir Assad's government in Syria fell after a prolonged stay for the dictator. There's no doubt that Assad was a butcher, killing so many of his people, as well as having a vile Secret Service that kept him in power, the fact is that he protected religious minority is who now are literally going to be on the chopping block with the Al Quaeda affiliated rebels, having taken over the power structures of the government.. Here is the perspective from somebody who's actually traveled within the country. #assad #syria