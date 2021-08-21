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Banned Worldwide from YouTube * Now we can see what's "REALLY" going on!! CHIP-IN 666 LOL We get it! * Banned Worldwide from YouTube
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5368 views • August 21, 2021
This video contains the video that youtube blocked on 08.19.21 and Jon's followup video that was also blocked on 08.21.21*************************Watch these two short videos...1st - https://youtu.be/QNAKXFa7d30 2nd -- https://youtu.be/6qxQ2l1DC6Y
*************************To view or download the rest of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:
Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n
Jonathan Kleck's image gallery: https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend
KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com
************************
Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa
*************************To view or download the rest of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:
Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n
Jonathan Kleck's image gallery: https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend
KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com
************************
Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa
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