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Banned Worldwide from YouTube * Now we can see what's "REALLY" going on!! CHIP-IN 666 LOL We get it! * Banned Worldwide from YouTube
theJonathanKleck
theJonathanKleck
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5368 views • August 21, 2021
This video contains the video that youtube blocked on 08.19.21 and Jon's followup video that was also blocked on 08.21.21*************************Watch these two short videos...1st - https://youtu.be/QNAKXFa7d30     2nd -- https://youtu.be/6qxQ2l1DC6Y
*************************To view or download the rest of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:
Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n
Jonathan Kleck's image gallery: https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend
KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com
************************
Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:
Odysee:  https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
Brighteon:  https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
BitChute:  https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
Internet Archive:  tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa
Keywords
truthkleckjonathan
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy