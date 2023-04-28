Satanists Will Meet This Weekend For Sold Out 'SatanCon 2023' In Boston-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-APRIL 28 2023

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, the largest gathering of satanists is taking place right now in the city of Boston, and they will be there for two reasons. The first being their desire to convince you that Satan is not real, yes, that's what they teach. And the second being to prepare the way for the coming Antichrist who, to them, will be the Messiah exactly as Paul says it will happen in 2 Thessalonians 2:4 (KJB). SatanCon 2023 is what they call it, born during the pandemic, and make no mistake about it, they have an agenda and are motivated to get it done. One of their most well-known things is the After School Satan Club, in places like Hellertown, PA, teaching the children how Satan is not real but loves them anyway. From Adolf Hitler and his Hitler Youth all the way to the Drag Queen Story Hour, it's always about the children, isn't it? It is, there is a reason for that, and we will reveal it to you. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we bring you the astonishing truth of just far the spirit of Antichrist has already risen, and what you can expect between now and the 2024 election.

