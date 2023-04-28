Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Satanists Will Meet This Weekend For Sold Out 'SatanCon 2023' In Boston-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-APRIL 28 2023
117 views
channel image
Rightly Dividing The Word
Published 18 hours ago |

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, the largest gathering of satanists is taking place right now in the city of Boston, and they will be there for two reasons. The first being their desire to convince you that Satan is not real, yes, that's what they teach. And the second being to prepare the way for the coming Antichrist who, to them, will be the Messiah exactly as Paul says it will happen in 2 Thessalonians 2:4 (KJB). SatanCon 2023 is what they call it, born during the pandemic, and make no mistake about it, they have an agenda and are motivated to get it done. One of their most well-known things is the After School Satan Club, in places like Hellertown, PA, teaching the children how Satan is not real but loves them anyway. From Adolf Hitler and his Hitler Youth all the way to the Drag Queen Story Hour, it's always about the children, isn't it? It is, there is a reason for that, and we will reveal it to you. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we bring you the astonishing truth of just far the spirit of Antichrist has already risen, and what you can expect between now and the 2024 election.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket