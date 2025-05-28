The Dopamine Revolution Podcast - "History of BAD Medicine"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dial it back 120 years folks, to the Pure Food and Drug Act of 1906, when the AMA and FDA SHUT DOWN all natural remedies and indigenous cures for disease and disorder in America. Medical colleges would never study nutrition again. All medicine must be made with CHEMICALS in a LAB and only treat the symptoms of illness. The sick care industrial complex began and still runs today. Listen to this historical nonfiction recount of the truth about bad medicine.