© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Genetic Sabotage Of Humanity
Follow
2
Share
Report
140 views • April 18, 2021
Apr 17, 2021
Bowne Report
While the social engineers of the United Nations slowly force Agenda 2030 through the manufactured totalitarian covid lockdown scheme. A decades old secret human cloning and hybrid operation is testing the water of public scrutiny. An operation that will replenish the elite with harvested organs from their genetic creations. While continuing the work of Nazi Dr. Mengele's Superhuman Master Race.
https://banned.video/watch?id=607b4d2b44645e2d9e7e8144
Bowne Report
While the social engineers of the United Nations slowly force Agenda 2030 through the manufactured totalitarian covid lockdown scheme. A decades old secret human cloning and hybrid operation is testing the water of public scrutiny. An operation that will replenish the elite with harvested organs from their genetic creations. While continuing the work of Nazi Dr. Mengele's Superhuman Master Race.
https://banned.video/watch?id=607b4d2b44645e2d9e7e8144
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.