Here’s How Agricultural Trade Builds Bridges for the US

Why exactly does the U.S. invest in agricultural trade with other countries?

In this video, Dr. Elsa Murano, who is currently serving as the Director of the Norman E. Borlaug Institute for International Agriculture and Development at Texas A&M University's Agriculture and Life Sciences program, explains the importance of investing in or promoting agricultural production in order to create a new export market.

According to Dr. Murano, the arrangement is MUTUALLY beneficial for both parties, as it would allow the country to develop an industry that the U.S. is interested in buying from, which would in turn create a trade partnership between the two countries. 🙌

By importing goods from a country that has developed a new industry, the US is able to support the economic growth, while also gaining access to the goods that it wants to buy.

