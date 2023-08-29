X22 Report - Eric Trump/Clay Clark - DJT Is Fighting For The People & Winning, We Are Witnessing The Art Of War

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com
Eric Trump kicks off the conversation with the status of the country,
the economic status is not good, the inflation reduction act and the
build back better is doing the exact opposite. But this was the plan of
the [CB] from the very beginning destroy the economy that we are in
today.The [DS] is coming after Trump with everything they have, but in
reality they are coming after the people of this country, he is just in
the way. Eric explains that his father uses his gut and it rarely ever
wrong, sometimes his plan seems not to make sense but in the end it
always works.
