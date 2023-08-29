Create New Account
X22 Report - Eric Trump/Clay Clark - DJT Is Fighting For The People & Winning, We Are Witnessing The Art Of War
X22 Report
Published 17 hours ago

Eric Trump kicks off the conversation with the status of the country, the economic status is not good, the inflation reduction act and the build back better is doing the exact opposite. But this was the plan of the [CB] from the very beginning destroy the economy that we are in today.The [DS] is coming after Trump with everything they have, but in reality they are coming after the people of this country, he is just in the way. Eric explains that his father uses his gut and it rarely ever wrong, sometimes his plan seems not to make sense but in the end it always works.

trumpnewspoliticsdeep stateqanonpolice statedonald trumpjoe bidenww3new world orderbidenworld war 3eric trumpq anongreat awakeningx22 reportx22reportcovid 19covidclay clarkx22 financial report

