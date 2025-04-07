BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
God Gives Order And Purpose
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
7 views • 3 weeks ago

4/6/2025

Ecclesiastes 3:11-15  God Gives Order and Purpose To Life

Intro: With so much chaos and confusion in the world today.  Wars and rumors of wars, fighting among political rivals, disasters, storms, crime, hatred, murder, disease, uncertainty….people are under a great deal of stress.  The wicked seem to be gaining every advantage.  And they are…… because Satan is the god of this world.  But he won’t be much longer that I can guarantee!  Some one said on Facebook the other day that what used to be one hundred years between unprecedented weather disasters is now one hundred days.  He is right!  Everything is amplified today.   The news cycle is hourly now instead of weekly.  Things change and major news happens every hour now!  What happened last week is old news surpassed by the events of today!  But……God……..

Keywords
bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
