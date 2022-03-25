【Ukraine Rescue】The Safety Issues and Corresponding Solutions at the Medyka Camp

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03/20/2022 【Ukraine Rescue】03/20/22 Wenyao’s Report: Almost 1/3 of 38 fellow fighters at the Medyka camp are positive for infection and have retreated to the Krakow to rest. Many things are war supplies now and generators are our lifeline. If the heaters burnt and melted, it may cause severe damage. Our fellow fighgers must know how to operate these machines safely.