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Truth About Vatican, Fallen Angels, Pedo World, God's Plan and America Part 1
Sherri Lynn
Sherri Lynn
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232 views • January 06, 2022
The Vision News Host Sherri Lynn https://sherrilynn.com

Truth About Vatican, Fallen Angels, Pedo World, God's Plan and America Part 1

I am breaking down a 3 part series of videos that explain Jesus Word, the true intent of Satan and the Vatican's role in the new world order.
This will open your eyes to truth if you serve Jesus or wake up with this series I am making. Jesus is the way, truth and Life few there be that find it!
WHAT MUST I DO TO BE SAVED? Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house. And they spake unto him the word of the Lord, and to all that were in his house. Acts 16:30-32 All have sinned, and come short of the glory of God; Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus: Whom God hath set forth to be a propitiation through faith in his blood, to declare his righteousness for the remission of sins that are past, through the forbearance of God; (Rom 3:23-25) For as by one man's disobedience [Adam] many were made sinners, so by the obedience of one [Christ] shall many be made righteous. (Rom 5:19)

John 3:16 For God so Loved the world that He Gave His only begotten Son.

16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

17 For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.

18 He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God.

National Liberty Alliance to learn our Constitution \www.nationallibertyalliance.org

* Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo. The Vision Host Sherri Lynn channel is "one Women's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either Bible, Gods Word, opinion, criticism, information or commentary. If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise.

Shop our store https://mycbdhealth.com I can only accept checks at this time.

God Bless,
Sherri Lynn
Keywords
americajesussherri lynnthe visionvatican and demonstruth god existsfallen angels and humanity
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