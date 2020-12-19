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Intel On What's Happening Behind The Scenes With Trump/Biden From A Friend of The Deep State - (MIRROR)
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1267 views • December 19, 2020
Thank you to Simon Parkes at Connecting Consciousness for this podcast video.
It's obvious Simon has access to deep US military intel.
He also speaks to the very important planetary energies of Dec. 21st/2020
He's giving us intel NO ONE else is... have a listen.
www.simonparkes.org
To Join Connecting Consciousness:
www.connectingconsciousness.org/
Bitchute Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/simon_parkes/
With a very special thank you to Stephen James
www.stephenjamesmusic.co.uk/
About Simon Parkes
Initiator and founder of Connecting Consciousness is Simon Parkes. He is a british former elected politician, served a full term in office and in addition to his spiritual awareness he has access to helpful sources of information, not only due to his family background. His mother worked for the British security service MI5 and, as part of her work, wrote documents about UFOs that crashed on earth and were recovered by American special forces.
His grandfather worked for the British secret service MI6 and was very closely associated with the American CIA. Later he was a British diplomat at the United Nations.
Simon Parkes has a lifetime of experience with extra-planetary lifeforms and went public with this in 2010. In 2013 he was invited by the British Ministry of Defense to a secret British space radar station as a quasi confirmation of his background. Since then he is respected by the media as a connoisseur of various extraterrestrial races and beings. More about Simon Parkes and his services on his website.
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Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
It's obvious Simon has access to deep US military intel.
He also speaks to the very important planetary energies of Dec. 21st/2020
He's giving us intel NO ONE else is... have a listen.
www.simonparkes.org
To Join Connecting Consciousness:
www.connectingconsciousness.org/
Bitchute Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/simon_parkes/
With a very special thank you to Stephen James
www.stephenjamesmusic.co.uk/
About Simon Parkes
Initiator and founder of Connecting Consciousness is Simon Parkes. He is a british former elected politician, served a full term in office and in addition to his spiritual awareness he has access to helpful sources of information, not only due to his family background. His mother worked for the British security service MI5 and, as part of her work, wrote documents about UFOs that crashed on earth and were recovered by American special forces.
His grandfather worked for the British secret service MI6 and was very closely associated with the American CIA. Later he was a British diplomat at the United Nations.
Simon Parkes has a lifetime of experience with extra-planetary lifeforms and went public with this in 2010. In 2013 he was invited by the British Ministry of Defense to a secret British space radar station as a quasi confirmation of his background. Since then he is respected by the media as a connoisseur of various extraterrestrial races and beings. More about Simon Parkes and his services on his website.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
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