241 - The Kingdom Message Jesus Brought Is Still The Answer

Today I want to remind the world that God's answer to today's problems remain the same. The Kingdom Message!

Knowledge of the Truth makes free. If you are not free, if your nation is not free, then that means we nee more knowledge of the truth.

What truth? Well read this scripture...

"Listen then to what the parable of the sower means: When anyone hears the message about the kingdom and does not understand it, the evil one comes and snatches away what was sown in their heart. This is the seed sown along the path." Matthew 13:18-19

Do you have this message in your heart?

The "message about the Kingdom."

Do we see freedom amongst the nations?? Not so much. Why? Lack of knowledge of the Truth..

Well I am convinced that there is a lack of understanding of the Message of the Kingdom. The message that Jesus brought. Get this revelation. A teaching revival of the Kingdom must come for the nations to be free.

Scripture foresaw that God would justify the Gentiles by faith, and announced the gospel in advance to Abraham: “All nations will be blessed through you." Galatians 3:8

