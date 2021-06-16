© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK COLUMN NEWS - 14TH JUNE 2021 EXTENDED LOCKDOWN DUE TO THE 'DELTA VARIANT' - DR MIKE YEADON EXPLAINS WHY THE GOVERNMENT IS LIEING TO US.
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • June 16, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bemkgq1vBwqT/
rian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's news update from the UK Column
UK Column News announce UK Lock Down Extended Because Of The 'DELTA VARIANT' Dr Mike Yeaden Says There Is NO Serious Risk We Are Being LIED TO
rian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's news update from the UK Column
UK Column News announce UK Lock Down Extended Because Of The 'DELTA VARIANT' Dr Mike Yeaden Says There Is NO Serious Risk We Are Being LIED TO
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.