Moderna CEO tells Sen. Rand Paul that they paid the NIH $400M in royalties last year.
Note Bernie Saunders' expression sitting to the right - he looks like he'd like to call a recess and hide under the table.
https://truthsocial.com/users/SpicyCuban17/statuses/110067743587113355
