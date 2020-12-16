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CCP, Chinese pilots training at former Canadian military base in Alberta Canada for at least two years.
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151 views • December 16, 2020
Story continues to unfold at Rebel News: https://www.rebelnews.com/chinese_pilots_training_at_former_canadian_military_base_in_alberta
Look up: https://thechinafiles.com
Subscribe to Rebel News: https://www.rebelnews.com/
A troop of Chinese nationals are training to become pilots at a decommissioned Canadian military base near Red Deer, Alberta. After receiving several tips suggesting that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was actively training military personnel at the former CFB Penhold, Rebel News visited the location to investigate.
Look up: https://thechinafiles.com
Subscribe to Rebel News: https://www.rebelnews.com/
A troop of Chinese nationals are training to become pilots at a decommissioned Canadian military base near Red Deer, Alberta. After receiving several tips suggesting that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was actively training military personnel at the former CFB Penhold, Rebel News visited the location to investigate.
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