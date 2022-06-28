Data Across World Show That Healthy Children With a Proper Potent Innate Natural Immunity Do Not Need COVID Vaccines

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https://gnews.org/post/pepv080f
06/27/2022 Dr. Paul Alexander: The number of the healthy children who died of COVID in the U.S., Sweden and Germany, since the beginning of the pandemic till today are 0. Therefore, the data is clear across the world. Healthy children, normal children with a proper potent innate natural immunity, do not need these vaccines.