War Between Israel & Iran On Tisha B'Av?-NOW THE END BEGINS-AUG 2 2024
35 views • 9 months ago
On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, today is Day 301 of the Israel-Hamas War in Gaza, it is Day 1,600 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve, and the possibility of all-out regional war in the Middle East between Iran and Israel is at an all-time high. At this very moment, the IDF is on high alert and the United States has sent an armada of warships to the coasts of Lebanon. Israelis have been told to expect a minimum of a thousand rockets to rain down on this, possibly this weekend, from Iran and her myriad proxies. Israel is 100% committed and there is no turning back at this point as a three-front war beckons. Today we bring you all the breaking news about the seemingly unstoppable ramp up to war in the Middle East, and end times updates from around the globe, see you there!
