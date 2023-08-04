Klaus Schwab's Daughter: 'Permanent Lockdowns Coming – Whether You Like It or Not'

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at peoplesvoice.locals.com!- Diversify & Protect Your Retirement With Gold & Silver: https://go.noblegoldinvestments.com/the-peoples-voice-gold/

The daughter of World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab has emerged from the shadows and issued a chilling threat against humanity.





According to Nicole Schwab, the global elite are preparing to roll out permanent “climate lockdowns” whether you like it or not – and you had better get used to the idea because there is nothing you can do about it.





Schwab’s daughter says the global elite’s plans for a so-called “new humanity” are so far advanced there is nothing that ordinary people like you and me can do to stop them. But there is a fatal flaw in the globalist’s agenda that we can use to exploit and spoil their plans.





Shared from and subscribe to:

The People's Voice

https://rumble.com/THEPEOPLESVOICE



