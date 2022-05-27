X22 SPOTLIGHT: Kash Patel - Convictions Coming, More Indictments Coming, We Caught Them All

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Today’s Guest: Kash Patel
Website: Fight With Kash - https://fightwithkash.com
Book: The Plot Against The King
https://brave-books-series.myshopify.com/products/the-plot-against-the-king-kash-patel
Kash Patel served as the former Chief of Staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller and is responsible for leading the Secretary’s mission at the Department, including his executive staff and providing counsel to the Secretary on all matters concerning the Department’s operations. Kash oversaw the execution of several of President Donald J. Trump’s top priorities. Kash begins the conversation breaking down the Durham trial and he sees convictions and more indictments. Durham is protected and this is going to show who was orchestrating the treason and who over through our government.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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