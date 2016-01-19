© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Jan 19, 2016] If we're on a spinning, heliocentric globe, we can NOT take the Bible literally anymore! (30.6K views on YouTube)
This is a segment of the first live seminar I've done on the subject of the Flat Earth. In this segment, I point out the stark reality of the serious problems we'll have taking the Bible literally if the earth is not stationary, flat and under a dome. The stars can't be what we've been taught either, if we take the Bible literally. These are just a FEW of the weighty issues facing those of us who claim the Bible as our source for truth and who claim to take and use it with a literal interpretation of what is written.
Here is the link for The Principle Movie: http://www.theprinciplemovie.com/
NOTE: I changed the title because a select sub-group of the FE community were having an absolute conniption about some of the MINOR details in the previous title and as a result were totally missing the whole point of this discussion.
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
