Big news: I messaged Lowes executives last week to let them know that I planned to expose their woke policies. This morning I woke up to an email where they preemptively made big changes.





Here are the changes:





• Ending participation in the @HRC’s woke Corporate Equality Index social credit system.





• No more donations to pride events or other divisive events.





• Ending ERG groups in favor of one large unifying ERG group for all employees, no longer designed to focus on race or sexual orientation.





So far you’ve helped me change corporate policy at Tractor Supply, John Deere, Harley Davidson, Polaris, Indian Motorcycle and now Lowe’s. We are a force to be reckoned with.





https://x.com/robbystarbuck/status/1828123733531468008



