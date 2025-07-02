The Patriot Pulse Podcast July 2, 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Patriot Pulse Podcast
We have a special guest for this podcast, Dr. John Diamond, area representative for The John Birch Society. If you've ever wondered how or where to get more information on what is happening in government, wonder no more. John is going to take us through the plethora of information available with the click of the mouse.
This is one you won't want to miss!