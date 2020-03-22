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Survival Outreaches - Learn to Live Without Money and Depend on God
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20 views • March 22, 2020
"Survival Outreaches: Learn How To Depend On God" looks at passages In Luke chapter 9, Luke chapter 10 and Matthew chapter 10, where Jesus sends his disciples out two-by-two, to teach them more about God's provision and to strengthen their faith. The video discusses modern-day applications of these faith exercises by members of the Voice in the Desert movement. Members of the movement, in several different countries, usually head out on foot, without money, food or a change of clothes, looking for ways to serve God and others. Would you like to walk in the footsteps of Jesus' disciples, living today the way they did then? This video has some helpful and inspiring tips.
Survival Outreach (Prepare Not to Take the Mark!): https://youtu.be/3bZ2MZ__CoQ
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Survival Outreach (Prepare Not to Take the Mark!): https://youtu.be/3bZ2MZ__CoQ
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
teachings of jesustrue christianityspeak the truthmessages from godliving by faithfaith outreachessurvival outreachesjesus disciplesjesus sends his disciples out two-by-twofaith exercisesgods provisionstrengthen your faithheal the sickpreach the kingdom of godmatthew 10luke 9luke 10ways to serve god and othersa labourer is worthy of his hire
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