Look in yer pants

To all of those brainwashed, programmed and such, to leftys and marxists the list is too much.

This poem is for you, don't like the words? I really don't care.

I criticize you openly from my well fortified lair.

You now have acceptance, but that's not enough, you expect everyone else to embrace all this stuff.

You call us homophobic, but that's just not true, because phobia is fear, and i'm not frightened of you.

But i want you to back the hell off of this pace, and quit shoving your sick shit all up in our face.

If you wish to practice your de-bauch-ery, keep it at home because we don't want to see.

I won't leave your flag hanging about, only the American flag is what pride's all about.

When i was born they saw a small dong, but there are those who would claim that i was gendered wrong.

But i know i'm a male because i have two balls, so i have no business in women's bathroom stalls.

So roses are red, violets are blue, if you have a penis, you are a man too.

Just leave the kids alone you mentally ill teachers, stop harming our children being hormonal preachers.

There may come a time that you will regret, how you destroyed thier young bodies, harm that can't be reset.

So think long and hard, no pun intended, before you suggest the axe, it can't be recended.

Please do not destroy them with mutilating grants, simply send them to the restroom where they can check thier pants.

I won't embrace your ideology, sending you roses, i suggest a shrink for your fuckin psychosis.

So take your common core math, crt, pronouns, and green haired staff. Your gay rainbow flags, and all those things i can't bare, find the hole in your ass and shove them up there!!!!!



