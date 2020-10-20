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The History and End Goal of Antifa
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124 views • October 20, 2020
Antifa has been around for decades. This short analysis includes the organization's history, root system, affiliations, and present/future intentions.
Approximate times for citations/credits:
3:46-4:29
(N.d.). Retrieved October 18, 2020, from Amazon.com website: https://www.amazon.com/ANTIFA-COMMUNISTS-ANARCHISTS-SCOTT-CAMPBELL/dp/B089TXGJ3W#reader_B089TXGJ3W
4:30-4:51, 5:14-6:11
Discover the networks. (n.d.). Retrieved October 18, 2020, from Discoverthenetworks.org website: https://www.discoverthenetworks.org/organizations/antifa/
4:38-4:52
File:Black bloc.jpg. (n.d.). Retrieved October 18, 2020, from Wikimedia.org website: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Black_bloc.jpg
4:52-5:13
Kern, S. (2020, June 14). A Brief History of Antifa: Part I. Retrieved October 18, 2020, from Jewishpress.com website: https://www.jewishpress.com/indepth/opinions/a-brief-history-of-antifa-part-i/2020/06/14/
9:08-9:42
National Geographic [NationalGeographic]. (2017, November 10). The Revolution that Shaped Russia | National Geographic. Retrieved October 18, 2020, from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OHZ3Qww9kIY
9:48-9:59
Murder by Communism. (n.d.). Retrieved October 18, 2020, from Hawaii.edu website: https://hawaii.edu/powerkills/COM.ART.HTM
10:25-10:28
Jacqueline, X., & jacquelinex. (n.d.). Hillary clinton’s senior thesis at wellesley ’there is only the fight an analysis of the alinsky mod. Retrieved October 17, 2020, from Issuu.com website: https://issuu.com/jacquelinex-/docs/hillary_clinton_s_senior_thesis_at_
10:54-12:42
The 8 steps to communism. (n.d.). Retrieved October 18, 2020, from Mininggazette.com website: https://www.mininggazette.com/opinion/letters-to-the-editor/2014/03/the-8-steps-to-communism/
Approximate times for citations/credits:
3:46-4:29
(N.d.). Retrieved October 18, 2020, from Amazon.com website: https://www.amazon.com/ANTIFA-COMMUNISTS-ANARCHISTS-SCOTT-CAMPBELL/dp/B089TXGJ3W#reader_B089TXGJ3W
4:30-4:51, 5:14-6:11
Discover the networks. (n.d.). Retrieved October 18, 2020, from Discoverthenetworks.org website: https://www.discoverthenetworks.org/organizations/antifa/
4:38-4:52
File:Black bloc.jpg. (n.d.). Retrieved October 18, 2020, from Wikimedia.org website: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Black_bloc.jpg
4:52-5:13
Kern, S. (2020, June 14). A Brief History of Antifa: Part I. Retrieved October 18, 2020, from Jewishpress.com website: https://www.jewishpress.com/indepth/opinions/a-brief-history-of-antifa-part-i/2020/06/14/
9:08-9:42
National Geographic [NationalGeographic]. (2017, November 10). The Revolution that Shaped Russia | National Geographic. Retrieved October 18, 2020, from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OHZ3Qww9kIY
9:48-9:59
Murder by Communism. (n.d.). Retrieved October 18, 2020, from Hawaii.edu website: https://hawaii.edu/powerkills/COM.ART.HTM
10:25-10:28
Jacqueline, X., & jacquelinex. (n.d.). Hillary clinton’s senior thesis at wellesley ’there is only the fight an analysis of the alinsky mod. Retrieved October 17, 2020, from Issuu.com website: https://issuu.com/jacquelinex-/docs/hillary_clinton_s_senior_thesis_at_
10:54-12:42
The 8 steps to communism. (n.d.). Retrieved October 18, 2020, from Mininggazette.com website: https://www.mininggazette.com/opinion/letters-to-the-editor/2014/03/the-8-steps-to-communism/
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