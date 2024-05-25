Create New Account
Sen. Ron Johnson on Biden Crime Family: Signs of Corruption buried since 2013
Published 18 hours ago

Signs of Corruption -   U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) explains why he isn’t surprised to learn the FBI gathered evidence during the 2016 election of then-Vice President Joe Biden meeting with Hunter’s Chinese business associates during an official government trip. “My guess is we’ll keep seeing evidence mount against the Biden crime family,” he says.


Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav


Keywords
hunter bidenbiden crime familyfbi buried evidence

