Ruger American Compact 9 - Ambidextral Gunfighter Review

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Mag release mirrored but avoid obstruction on opposite side
Slide release (stop) mirrored but ambi fail
Optional, safety mirrored
Trigger safety stick left
Novak sights
12 and 17 rounds
Grip panels
Takedown with mag out
Pic rail on compact
Mag baseplate
Rnds/oz .42
Low total energy per ouncevs Kel-Tec PF9
Dissatisfied so traded in on Walther PPQ M1 Classic
Size vs Weight and Rounds Opportunity Cost Spreadsheets are at...
https://www.signalcliff.com/ambidextr...
https://www.signalcliff.com/ambidextr...
Free booklet, The Ambidextral Gunfighter
www.ambgun.com