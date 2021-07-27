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Biden Forgets Congressman's Name, Confuses Whether Guest’s Mother Is Attending Event: "Where's Mom?" 😂😂😂😂
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20 views • July 27, 2021
Published On July 26, 2021
President Joe Biden forgot the name of a congressman and got confused about whether a guest's mother was attending an event and said "where’s mom,” during remarks he delivered from the White House on the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.
President Joe Biden forgot the name of a congressman and got confused about whether a guest's mother was attending an event and said "where’s mom,” during remarks he delivered from the White House on the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.
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