WATCH AS THIS DEVICE SHOOTS ELECTRICAL MAGMETISM TO CONTROL BODY FUNCTIONS WORDS AND THOUGHTS





WHAT IS 5G ELECTRO MAGNETIC RADIATION





CHECK OUT THIS DARPA CIA IEEE RESEARCH ARTICLE ON THE 7 DIFFERENT WAYS TO HACK HUMANS 👇👇👇 https://t.me/ApocaypticProphetsResurrected/277





IEEE Spectrum explored the medical potential of vagus nerve hacking in a recent feature article, writing:





( Look at an anatomy chart and the importance of the vagus nerve jumps out at you. Vagus means “wandering” in Latin, and true to its name, the nerve meanders around the chest and abdomen, connecting most of the key organs—heart and lungs included—to the brain stem. It’s like a back door built in human physiology, allowing you to hack the body’s systems )





An MIT team will insert heat-sensitive proteins into neurons, and will then deploy magnetic nanoparticles that bind to the surface of those neurons.a magnetic field, activates nanoparticles heat up and activate the neurons which they’re attached. stimulation



