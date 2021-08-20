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WtF's Evening Report 08-20-2021 It Won't Happen Here.. Think Again, It Will!
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40 views • August 20, 2021
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Australia and a few other countries have been selected for the next phase of the scamdemic. Many look and say well it won't happen here in (insert your country) we have a constitution or a bill of rights or freedom or any of the other things governments do not care about. The reality is it will come here! If we don't stand together and fight it now!!
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Article Links:
https://truthunmuted.org/san-francisco-set-to-expand-vaccination-requirements-video/
https://www.vic.gov.au/victorian-quarantine-hub
https://beckernews.com/update-soldiers-fight-back-against-militarys-upcoming-vaccine-mandate-by-filing-lawsuit-against-pentagon-others-40943/
https://fee.org/articles/massive-nurse-shortage-hits-houston-weeks-after-150-unvaccinated-nurses-and-hospital-workers-fired
Thumbnail Link:
https://i0.wp.com/www.stridentconservative.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/Thomas-Jefferson-tyranny-warning-e1584069620765.jpg?fit=600%2C282&;ssl=1
Australia and a few other countries have been selected for the next phase of the scamdemic. Many look and say well it won't happen here in (insert your country) we have a constitution or a bill of rights or freedom or any of the other things governments do not care about. The reality is it will come here! If we don't stand together and fight it now!!
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://truthunmuted.org/san-francisco-set-to-expand-vaccination-requirements-video/
https://www.vic.gov.au/victorian-quarantine-hub
https://beckernews.com/update-soldiers-fight-back-against-militarys-upcoming-vaccine-mandate-by-filing-lawsuit-against-pentagon-others-40943/
https://fee.org/articles/massive-nurse-shortage-hits-houston-weeks-after-150-unvaccinated-nurses-and-hospital-workers-fired
Thumbnail Link:
https://i0.wp.com/www.stridentconservative.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/Thomas-Jefferson-tyranny-warning-e1584069620765.jpg?fit=600%2C282&;ssl=1
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