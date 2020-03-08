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Corbyn Cordingley Dead 14 Hrs After Flu Shot (MIRRORED)
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1979 views • March 08, 2020
Corbyn Cordingley Dead 14 Hrs After Flu Shot (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Vax Not at:-
https://youtu.be/jeACdlJtPco
Krystle Cordingley mourns her son Corbyn who died 14 hours after a flu shot. The hospital tried to cover up what happened, and doctors said his death following vaccination was a coincidence. Finally one honest MD said, yes, it was the vaccine that caused the severe damage to Corbyn's brain stem. This candlelight vigil was held on the sidewalk outside a Mormon Temple as it was to remember Corbyn and two other LDS boys who died from fatal vaccine reactions. For a longer version of this video, see
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PoFpKrAS9tA
(See description for a link to the complete candlelight vigil video produced by Joshua Coleman.)
Story and photos on RT:
https://www.rt.com/news/454052-vaccination-activists-side-effects-/
Mirrored from YouTube channel Vax Not at:-
https://youtu.be/jeACdlJtPco
Krystle Cordingley mourns her son Corbyn who died 14 hours after a flu shot. The hospital tried to cover up what happened, and doctors said his death following vaccination was a coincidence. Finally one honest MD said, yes, it was the vaccine that caused the severe damage to Corbyn's brain stem. This candlelight vigil was held on the sidewalk outside a Mormon Temple as it was to remember Corbyn and two other LDS boys who died from fatal vaccine reactions. For a longer version of this video, see
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PoFpKrAS9tA
(See description for a link to the complete candlelight vigil video produced by Joshua Coleman.)
Story and photos on RT:
https://www.rt.com/news/454052-vaccination-activists-side-effects-/
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