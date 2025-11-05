18+ Ukrainian FPV drone operators struck civilians carrying white flags

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇺🇦🇷🇺🕊❗️ — Russian military channels report that Ukrainian FPV drone operators struck civilians carrying white flags in Petropavlivka near Kupyansk, including a man with his dog and an elderly man seen praying before being hit.
➡️ The Russian reconnaissance drones tracked the civilians as they evacuated towards Russian positions before FPV drones struck them.
Source @TabZLIVE
