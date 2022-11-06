© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- No one pictured or mentioned in this video is
associated with the making of this video.
The views expressed in this video are not necessarily the views of the
people pictured or mentioned in this video.
- The slaughter continued here:
Hip-hop Headshot
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Puj1UF6Hbx_63GsblPN7ecspDe0565AJ?usp=share_link
Alternative source:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/16jaVaDjrKI7A63EFcnu2FtqF03WfjUs6?usp=sharing
- A possible next move of the-powers-that-be:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gYRRA73j1QwCNkqikpSyDzidI2lmAwNI/view?usp=share_link
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1A69IskhDS_33q03vu2RfsQTLosHwJAX3/view?usp=sharing
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rxJAlqtBTiq4aDNf07ILhSJ9G-T7KV4p/view?usp=sharing
- Here are some extras for you:
The Religion of the Black Entrepreneurs
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1aSXi3LXOWiJ9WZ5_DlWkVZYwTvVYN6FN/edit
*Go to “View” and click “Zoom” to make it larger.
Black Entrepreneurs Exposed
https://blacksheepwalk.com/black-entrepreneurs-exposed/
- Follow GOM here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1GjdSGUpP-dBXQchRScOog
https://www.instagram.com/gomapparel/?hl=en
https://www.godovermoney.com/