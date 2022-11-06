Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hip Hop Headshot
65 views
channel image
Writeous1
Published 18 days ago |

- No one pictured or mentioned in this video is associated with the making of this video.  The views expressed in this video are not necessarily the views of the people pictured or mentioned in this video.

- The slaughter continued here:
Breaking News – Hip hop has just been shot!!!
https://www.lipstickalley.com/threads/breaking-news-%E2%80%93-hip-hop-has-just-been-shot.5072582/

- How should we as black people respond?  Go here:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1PpuNRnTSEIcOLS4kNvJDJCtlqJB6-pojnTdDtyG3s6U/edit?usp=sharing

- A possible next move of the-powers-that-be:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gYRRA73j1QwCNkqikpSyDzidI2lmAwNI/view?usp=share_link
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1A69IskhDS_33q03vu2RfsQTLosHwJAX3/view?usp=sharing
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rxJAlqtBTiq4aDNf07ILhSJ9G-T7KV4p/view?usp=sharing


- Here are some extras for you:

The Religion of the Black Entrepreneurs
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1aSXi3LXOWiJ9WZ5_DlWkVZYwTvVYN6FN/edit
*Go to “View” and click “Zoom” to make it larger. 

Black Entrepreneurs Exposed
https://blacksheepwalk.com/black-entrepreneurs-exposed/


- Follow GOM here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1GjdSGUpP-dBXQchRScOog
https://www.instagram.com/gomapparel/?hl=en
https://www.godovermoney.com/

Keywords
rap musichip hophip hop headshot

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket