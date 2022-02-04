© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A normal day, Feb 3rd, at the Medellin Nature Lodge and Gardens in Medellin, Colombia.
Follow
0
Share
Report
32 views • February 04, 2022
We have fun living here. Yes you can tell I have had a few beers. Lost count actually. Watch Jeffrey's reaction when I called him a Fat Ass. Pretty funny. He comes back hard. Attacks me like a rabid dog. I just laugh.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.